Leila Leviner Cook
ANDREWS-Graveside services for Leila Leviner Cook, 85, widow of Joe D. Cook, will be held July 2 at 4 p.m. in Andrews Memorial Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Mark Stump.
Mrs. Cook passed away June 30.
Born Nov. 10, 1935 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Sylvester L. Leviner and Marie Jordan Leviner. Mrs. Cook was a long-standing member of the Andrews First Baptist Church and served in many positions and different roles.
She retired from the U.S. Postal Service. After retiring she volunteered her time, energy, efforts and services for thirteen years to senior citizens. Mrs. Cook was an amazing mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and an overall amazing person. She has clearly demonstrated tremendous courage, dignity and strength during her long illness.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Cook is predeceased by a son, Francis J. Cook; five brothers, G.C., Woodrow, Carl, Jennings and Johnny Leviner of Conway.
Surviving are a son, Bob “Bobby” W. Cook of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; three daughters, Susie Cook Lambert (Bob) of Georgetown, Helen Cook Carrol (David) of Conway and Imogene Cook Lambert (Jack) of Leesville; and a brother, Winston Leviner of Conway; four sisters, Velma Cornette of Myrtle Beach, Patsy Gregory (Doyle) of Honolulu, Hawaii, Edna Earle Leviner and Sylvia Leviner of Conway; eight grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends July 2 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the Andrews Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com.
The Andrews Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
