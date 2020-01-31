PAWLEYS ISLAND—Early in the morning of Jan. 20, Lee Roy Willis, loving husband, father of two daughters and two granddaughters, departed this life with a smile on his face.
Roy was born on either April 4, 1946, or April 16, 1946, to Echol and Olie Willis in Blackwater, Virginia. Two birthdays are better than one.
Roy was a friendly person who never met a stranger. He loved the Lord and loved discussing the Bible with anyone that would listen. He enjoyed his friends and family, crabbing, golfing, boating, and NASCAR.
Roy was a builder by trade and owned a construction company with his brother-in-law, Dan Flanary.
His work took him from Virginia to Maryland to North Carolina and then finally he settled in Pawleys Island.
Roy was preceded in death by brothers Dewey Willis, Brady Willis and Bill Willis and sisters Lois Warehine and Anna Mae Robinette.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Flanary Willis; daughters Audrey (Missy) Duffield Turnage, and husband John of Yuma, Arizona, and Kathy Willis Diaz and husband Paul of Pawleys Island; granddaughters Adrianna Marie Diaz and Amber Louise Duffield; sister Sue Ella Gunn and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to those who have assisted us with love and support for us during the end of Roy’s earthly journey.
Graveside service were held Jan. 24 at Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens in Georgetown, with Benji Wham, pastor of the Refuge Church in Murrells Inlet, officiating. Music was by Elizabeth Choate Mills from Columbia, a long-time family friend.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.