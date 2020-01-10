MURRELLS INLET—"Lee" Issac Stanley Lewis, Jr., 56, passed away Dec. 31.
Lee Lewis was born in Conway, a son of the late Stanley Lewis and the late Gail Martin Beam.
He attended Belin Memorial United Methodist Church and was owner and operator of Lee Lewis Heating and Air as well as Lee Lewis Construction.
Mr. Lewis enjoyed attending Barrett-Jackson Auto Auctions, spending time with his family and friends and being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sister Penny Reeder.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Missy Dawsey Lewis; brothers Jeff Lewis of Clover, Randall Lewis of Cherryville, North Carolina, and Brian Lewis (Jackie Johnson) and Jody Lewis (Emily), all of Conway; step-mother Juanita Lewis of Conway and his nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
Funeral services were held Jan. 4, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Kelly Snelgrove officiating. Burial followed in Aynor Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Collin's Kids, P. O. Box 301, Conway, SC 29528, or Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Ovarian Cancer Research, Att. Casey Fischesser, 3333 Burnett Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229 or online at https://giving.cincinnatichildrens.org
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
