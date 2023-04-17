Lee Ander Bone Jr.
Funeral services for Lee Ander Bone Jr. “Junior Bone”, 83, will be held April 20 at noon in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Ronnie Elvis and Charles Todd officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Bone passed away April 16, surrounded by his family.
Born April 8, 1940, in Conway, he was the son of the late Lee Ander Bone Sr. and Margaret Sheldon Bone. Mr. Bone did auto body repairs for most of his life, having worked at many local dealerships and ultimately retiring from Conway Ford. He was the former co-owner and operator of Bone Brothers Auto Repairs.
Mr. Bone loved to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh. He loved his family and would drop anything to help them in their time of need. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, tinkering and going to local auctions.
Along with his parents, Mr. Bone was predeceased by his siblings, Dale Todd (Mack), Ernest Bone (Shelvie), Jimmy Bone, Mack Bone and Joyce Edwards (Jimmy).
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Helen S. Bone of Conway; one son, Fulton J. Bone of Conway; two grandsons, Steven Michael Bone (Ali) of Fayetteville, N.C.a, and Nicholas Scott Bone of Nashville, Tenn.; a great-grandson, Evan Michael Bone; two brothers, Henry Bone (Shirley) of Anderson and William Bone (Sandra) of Conway; a sister, Donna Jean Todd (Laverne) of Conway; and two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Bone and Jean Bone.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff of Agape Hospice for their love and care during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Horry Lodge #381, 903 15th Ave., Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.