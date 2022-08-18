Leanue Harrelson
A graveside service for Leanue Harrelson, 73, will be held Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating.
Mr. Harrelson passed away at his residence Aug, 17, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Linda Gail Harrelson and the son of the late Ned and Katie Mae Tindall Harrelson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Harrelson was predeceased by his brother, Lenon Harrelson.
Mr. Leanue was a man of few words who loved his family, his animals and Andy Griffith. He will be remembered for being a big-hearted man, willing to do anything for anyone and never doing anything for show.
Mr. Harrelson is survived by his wife of the home, Linda Gail Harrelson; his children, Teddy Harrelson (Stephanie), Kim Rabon (Glenn) and Anthony Harrelson (Adalyn); ten grandchildren, Daniel Rabon (Scout), Blake Harrelson, Emilee Rabon Turner (Troy), Jessi Harrelson Ingram (John), Drake Harrelson, Kensley Harrelson, Brinkley Harrelson, Haisley Harrelson, Rhiannon Calhoun (Colby) and Katlyn Johnston; two great-grandchildren, Ella Culick and Raelynn Calhoun; brother and sisters, Shelby Jean Anderson (Johnny), Legrande Harrelson (Sherry); sister-in-law, Mary Harrelson; special sister-in-law: Pam Reis (Erik); and many nieces and nephews.
The family will meet with friends following the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Harrelson’s family would like to thank Patriot Hospice for the outstanding care of their loved one. Memorials can be made in honor of Leanue Harrelson to Pleasant Union Baptist Church, 2940 Minnick Road Aynor, SC 29511.
Mr. Harrelson’s family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor, SC 29511. Call (843) 358-5800.
