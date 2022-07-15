Layla Shiann Azbill
A funeral service for Layla Shiann Azbill, 24, will be held July 17 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private.
Born in Jackson, Tenn., Layla was a daughter of Angela Watson Phifer and the late Gary Murphy Azbill. Layla was a loving person that never met a stranger and always lit up a room. Her beautiful soul, paired with her bubbly personality, could make anyone feel special. She loved to help others and aspired to be a nurse.
Layla enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Above all else, Layla loved her children more than life itself.
She was predeceased by her father, Gary Murphy Azbill, who died Nov. 4, 2019.
Surviving are her mother, Angela Watson Phifer; her loving children, Londyn Sophia Azbill and Javen Renee Stevenson; three sisters, Alana Phifer, Lacy Phifer and Libby Azbill; two brothers, Andy (Courtney) Azbill and Lance (Amber) Azbill; and maternal grandparents, Shirley French and her husband L.W. French.
