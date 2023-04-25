Lavonda Minton Killian
A Celebration of Life for Lavonda Minton Killian, 60, will be held May 6 at noon at 1080 Palm Drive, Conway.
Mrs. Killian passed away April 17 at her residence in Conway.
Born Dec. 21, 1962 in Catawba County, she was a daughter of Garland Tracy Minton and Norma Jean Price. She studied at Catawba Valley Community College earning the following certifications: Correctional - Probation and Parole, Law Enforcement; Judicial, Court Administrator.
On Oct. 11, 1998, she was baptized at Mountain Grove Baptist Church in Hickory, NC.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Wayne Gryder of Leland, NC; two grandchildren, Brandson (Madi) Gryder and Kaylon (Kourtney) Gryder of Statesville, NC; five great-grandchildren, Caydence Gryder, Evalynne Gryder, Gracie Gryder, Nova Gryder and Waylon Gryder of Statesville, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.