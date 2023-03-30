Lavon Pressly Thompson
Funeral service for Lavon Pressly Thompson, 82, were held March 17 in Loris First Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson and the Rev. Hunter Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, directed by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel.
Mr. Thompson said goodbye to his family and friends March 13, and was welcomed to his heavenly home by friends and family who had gone before him.
Born July 9, 1940 in Little River, he was a son of the late King O. Thompson and Vera Jones Thompson.
He will be remembered for his many years of business in Loris as Lavon’s Heating and Air. He had a thriving hobby of raising Palmetto trees from seed and enjoyed giving the plants away. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Loris First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Bessant Thompson, who died in December of 2005; and a brother, Dalphon Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene H. Wright-Thompson; three children, Pernell Thompson, Lynne Thompson (Kirby) Overby and Russell Thompson; four grandchildren, Jojo (Ryan) Todd, Larry Overby, Bailey Thompson, Christopher Thompson; and two great-grandchildren, Blaze Tyler and Addison Tyler; two brothers, Kenneth Thompson and David Earl (Bobbi) Thompson; three
sisters, Margie Mathisen, Linda (Steve) Ethridge and Marcena Walters, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris, SC 29569.
