Lavon Hughes
SURFSIDE-Funeral services for Lavon Hughes, 80, will be held July 29 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Wendell Ray officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mr. Hughes passed away July 25 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Jan. 31, 1941 in Conway, he was the son of the late M. Alex Hughes and Juanita Hodge Hughes. Mr. Hughes was a member of the First Baptist Church of Surfside. He also served on the Board of Appeals for the City of Surfside. Mr. Hughes loved fishing and riding horses, especially racking and walking horses. He was the owner and operator of Coastal Insurance Agency for more than 40 years.
Along with his parents, Mr. Hughes was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Betty Lou Hughes; a brother, Earl Hughes; and a sister, Radie Woodward.
Surviving are two sons, Steven L. Hughes (Shauna) and Ricky L. Hughes (Sheba); eight grandchildren, Steven Chase Hughes, Chandler D. Hughes, S. Braden Hughes, Miranda Norris, Megan Hughes, Matthew Alex Hughes (Victoria), Jordan Richard Hughes (Eydi) and Joseph Morales (Gabby); nine great-grandchildren, Colin, Katelyn, Thiesyn, Mattie Grace, Jada Lynn, Eliza, Owen, Elijah and Mia; and his brother, William “Bill” Hughes.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tenn, 37214.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
