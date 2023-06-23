LaVerne Bailey Sadowski
Funeral services for LaVerne Bailey Sadowski, RN, 74, will be held June 24 at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church in Conway and in St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden, Conn. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 384 Ann St., Meriden, Conn.
She was the beloved wife of Walter J. Sadowski for 51 years. Though her will and mind never succumbed, her body lost the battle to cancer. She was very thankful for all the healthcare professionals who helped her through her illness.
Born July 30, 1948 in Cromwell, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Robert F. Bailey and Theresa (Moquin) Bailey.
LaVerne was a caring nurse for 47 years retiring to Conway in 2014.
In her free time, she enjoyed singing in the church choir and supporting the Nurse Ministry at the Catholic Church of St. James. She enjoyed reading and attending many Moveable Feasts. She was a great supporter of First Book, a fundraiser for underprivileged children.
She was a member of the DAR, Carolina Gold Chapter. She began quilting five years ago with a ministry that gives finished quilts to special individuals to praise their good works. Later she became active with the Quilts of Valor local chapter, Myrtle Beach Shorebirds, completing 24 quilt tops and participating in the award ceremonies.
She also made quilts with the Comfort Givers Ministry that gives quilts to caregivers to comfort them as they care for their loved ones.
When her husband, Walter, became disabled from the military after two tours in Vietnam, LaVerne became involved, along with Walter, in the Myrtle Beach DAV Carrol E. Prosser Chapter 30 service organization.
LaVerne participated with the auxiliary where a dinner meeting was provided for the veterans once a month, along with other works to help and assist veterans with problems and concerns through service officers.
She loved her time exercising, first at the Myrtle Beach Senior Center yoga class and later at the Conway Recreation Center. She enjoyed the many friends that she developed along the way. She loved her neighbors and community gatherings, supper club, mahjong, water aerobics and holiday picnics.
LaVerne was a champion baton twirler, competing and marching in parades throughout the New England States. She taught many youngsters over the course of 20 years and stayed in touch with many of them through social media.
She sang with the St. Rose of Lima church choir for more than 30 years and enjoyed performing and recording CDs with the Greater Meriden Community Chorus.
LaVerne fought hard right to the very end and never wavered in her Christian strength.
In addition to her husband, LaVerne is survived by her daughter Carrie Sadowski Hart of Meriden, Conn.; her son, David Moquin Sadowski of Waterbury, Conn.; her beloved grandchildren, Caitlyn Hart and Emily Hart of Meriden; two sisters, Donna Bailey Strayer Simmons of Los Angeles, Calif., and Gail Anne Bailey Strayer Kincade of Washington State; and a half brother, Jay Bailey of New Hartford, Conn.
She was predeceased by two half brothers, Fred Bailey Strayer and Robert Frederick Bailey.
She will be missed by her very close aunt, Dolores Donofrio of East Hartford, Conn., and her many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
