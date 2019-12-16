MYRTLE BEACH—Laura M. Zaloga, 90, died Dec. 1 at her residence at The Palmettos.
Born in Maybrook, New York, on Feb. 13, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha Blanchard.
After teaching cosmetology for 20 years in New York, she and husband, Leo P. Zaloga moved to Myrtle Beach in 1982.
Laura volunteered for 62 years at the Red Cross. She also volunteered at the Grand Strand Senior Center. She was a part of TOPS for many years. She enjoyed her craft group. Most recently, she enjoyed a good life at the Palmettos playing bingo, crafting, reading and watching judge shows and Duke Basketball.
She was predeceased by husband Leo P. Zaloga and son Leo T. Zaloga. She is survived by son Dr. Gary Zaloga and wife Barbara and son James Zaloga and wife Kate; daughter-in-law Darlene Zaloga; grandchildren Steve (wife Lydia), Stacey and Alicia, and great-grandchildren Alexander and Victoria.
Thank you to all her caregivers at the Palmettos and to CARiS Healthcare.
In lieu of a service, donations can be made in Laura’s name to Fisher House Foundation, helping military families — www.FisherHouse.org
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
