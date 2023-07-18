Larry Joseph Sanders
Funeral services for Larry Joseph Sanders, 74, will be held July 20 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with David Watts officiating. Committal services will be private.
Mr. Sanders passed away July 17 at his home in Conway.
Born June 28, 1949 in Conway, he was the son of the late Willie Elijah Sanders and the late Wilma Todd Sanders.
Mr. Sanders was a Shriner and a life member of Conway Lodge #381 A.F.M. He was the owner and operator of L&D Distributors. He could be found daily at his favorite spot, Fisherman’s Headquarters. Larry especially loved his late wife, Doris Ann Lee Sanders, deer hunting, NASCAR and football.
Survivors include his stepson, Darren Hooks (Tina); three siblings, Dwight Sanders (Janice), Imogene Thomas (Joe) and Kathy Friend (Mark); many loving nieces and nephews; two best friends, Andy Anderson and Larry Edwards; and his cat, Miss Kitty Cat.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Mr. Sanders was predeceased by three siblings, Douglas Sanders, Jimmy Sanders and Lib Jordan.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Thursday at Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Those who wish may make memorials to Shriner’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
