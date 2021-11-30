Larry Gene Singleton

Larry Gene Singleton, 72, passed away Nov. 26 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 15, 1949 in Horry County, he was the son of the late AE (Gene) and Mary Frances Singleton.

He was also predeceased by his brother, Carlton Singleton.

We are sad, but at the same time our hearts are joyful.

Our brother, David and Ricky’s Daddy, Larry Singleton left his earthly home Nov. 29, after a hard battle with cancer. Please pray for his family. It is never easy to lose a loved one.

He is the second brother in a week to pass away.

Larry was the oldest sibling and was the big brother, who was dearly loved.

He was a Vietnam veteran, who loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and going to car races with his friends.

His family will be receiving visitors at the home of Gary Singleton, 1601 Lucas Bay Road, Conway.

Larry is survived by his sons, David Singleton and Ricky Singleton; brother, Gary Singleton; sisters, Joyce Jones, Billie Jordan, Diane Singleton and Shirley and her husband Mack Cooper; plus, bonus brothers and sister, Freddie (Linda) Sessions, James (Tammy) Sessions and Annette Sessions, along with many nephews and nieces.

Larry was blessed with as he would say, “His guardian angel here on earth” Pam Roberts, a retired nurse and longtime family friend, who came running when called and helped care for him until he left this earth.

Forever his family will be grateful. Our family would like to thank all that prayed and expressed their love during this difficult time. God Bless You All!

A Graveside inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave N, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach 29577 or the Wounded Warriors, www.woundedwarriorproject.org

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.