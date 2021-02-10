Lawrence “Larry” Black Jr.
LORIS-Lawrence “Larry” Stewart Black Jr., 64, passed away Feb. 8 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital following an illness.
Born Sept. 10, 1956, in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., he was the son of the late Lawrence Stewart Black Sr., and the late Marjorie Evans Black. Mr. Black was a carpenter and attended North Strand Community Church in Little River, but will be most remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Black of the home; three sons, John Eric Vogel and Nicholas Lawrence Black and his wife Alyssa of Loris, and Zachary Soileau and his wife Ashley and their four children; one daughter, Amy Gurka of New York; six loving grandchildren, Katelyn Vogel, Kamryn Vogel, Gabriella Black, Nicholas Black Jr., Jaliyah Black and Janiya Black; one sister, Robin Marie Butler and her husband Richard of Goose Creek; one brother-in-law, William Johnson of Goose Creek; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Larry never met a stranger and he enriched the lives of all who were blessed to have known him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Black was predeceased by two sons, Joshua Michael Black and Lawrence Stewart Gurka; and one sister, Patricia Ann Johnson.
“As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” Joshua 24:15
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Please sign Mr. Black’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
