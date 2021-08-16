Larry Alexander Hucks
A graveside service for Larry Alexander Hucks, 73, will be held Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. in Rehobeth Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kirby Winstead officiating.
Mr. Hucks passed away Aug. 16 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Mr. Larry was the son of the late W.G. Huck Jr. and Mary “Betty” Nicholson Hucks.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church in Galivants Ferry. He attended The University of South Carolina where he played in the marching band and was in the current day Alumni Band.
Mr. Larry was a “Diehard” Gamecock for life. He loved to listen to Bluegrass music and loved selling “junk” at flea markets.
Surviving Mr. Larry is one brother, William G. “Willie” Hucks III (Deidra) of Conway; one nephew, Grier Hucks (Jill); a great-nephew, Will Hucks; and one great-niece, Gracie Hucks.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Larry Hucks to Rehobeth Baptist Church, P.O. Box 190 Aynor 29511.
Please remember to follow all CDC guidelines and recommendations for social distancing and mask wearing while attending the service.
