Larry A. McDowell
Funeral services for Larry A. McDowell, 75, husband of Norma Boyd McDowell, will be held Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Hillcrest Mausoleum Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Mack Hutson and the Rev. Bruce Davenport. Entombment will be in the Magnolia Mausoleum.
Mr. McDowell passed away Jan. 30 in McLeod Hospice House following a prolonged illness.
Born Aug. 13, 1947 in Loris, Larry was the son of the late Worth Austin McDowell and the late Mary Leona Mishoe McDowell. His first job after being honorably discharged from the Army during the Vietnam era was with the U.S. Postal Service. He worked his way up through the ranks and retired as Postmaster after 37 years of service.
Mr. McDowell was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers, Junior McDowell, W.D. McDowell, Jimmy Dale McDowell and Douglas McDowell.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Norma Boyd McDowell; his sons, Kipp McDowell and his wife Anna and Kevin McDowell; his grandchildren, Seth McDowell and his wife Shelby, Isaac McDowell, Hayes McDowell and his wife Aleka, and Jessica Fabrizio and her husband Kevin; his great-grandchildren, Callie McDowell, Adaline McDowell and Emery Fabrizio; his brother, Harry McDowell and his wife Melanie, and his sister, Judy Holmes and her husband Billy; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Fisher House, 150 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC 29401.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
