Lanny Talmadge Anderson
Funeral services for Lanny Talmadge Anderson, 70, will be held Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. from Bakers Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Bell, the Rev. Robert Lewis and the Rev. John Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Anderson, of the Adrian section of Horry County, passed away Aug. 30.
Born in Rock Hill, he was a son of the late Bill and Isla Mae Anderson. He was a graduate of Aynor High School. Prior to retirement, he was employed with AFLAC Insurance, ran Anderson's Skating Rink and was a farmer.
Mr. Anderson was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his family, staying at the river house, singing, dancing and working in his garden.
Mr. Anderson was also predeceased by a sister, Patsy; and a granddaughter, Emily Bell. He was a Christian who attended Adrian Freewill Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Sarah Rabon Anderson of Conway; one son, Clint Anderson (Amber) of Conway; two daughters, Penny Bell (Ed) and Susan Jordan (Rondale) of Loris; seven grandchildren, Timothy Anderson (Alison), Jamie Anderson (Jessie), Lee Bell (Alexis), Tristan Anderson, Lindsay Richardson (Chandler), Raegan Jordan and Riley Jordan; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenny Anderson (Anne) of Conway and Tony Anderson (Kandi) of Aynor; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sept. 1, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 11796, Charlotte, N.C. 28220 or to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
