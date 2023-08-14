Lanny Land Cartrette
AYNOR-A memorial service for Lanny L. Cartrette, 74, will be held Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Tom Sowell officiating.
Mr. Cartrette passed away Aug. 10 due to injuries sustain in a vehicle accident.
Born Jan. 29, 1949 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Leva Phillip and Delto Lorine Causey Cartrette.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Lanford Cartrette.
Lanny was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all he met. Along with serving in the Army during the Vietnam War, he served several years in the National Guard. Lanny and David Johnson were the owners of Conway Electric Motors for many years.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed cutting grass and fishing. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson, and attending Mt. Zion Church where he loved to serve his Lord and Savior.
Mr. Cartrette is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Peggy Jo Cartrette; daughter, April Land Cartrette (Cecil T. Henderson Jr.); grandson, Landon Thomas Henderson, and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.
