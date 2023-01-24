Lanier W. Lawrimore
Funeral services for Lanier W. Lawrimore, 88, husband of Doris Lawrimore, will be held Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. in Brown Swamp United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Ann Kovan and the Rev. Danny Chamblee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Lawrimore passed away Jan. 22 at his home following a brief illness.
Born June 23, 1934 in Conway, Mr. Lawrimore was the son of the late Roland B. Lawrimore and the late Lumina Clardy Lawrimore.
He was beyond avid in his love of deer hunting and enjoyed hunting with friends. Mr. Lawrimore retired from Akzo Nobel after 35 years of service and truly enjoyed his work. He was active in the Shriners and served on the boards of the Girls Club and the Walter State Community College in Morristown, Tenn.
He attended Economy United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, both in Morristown, and later attended Brown Swamp United Methodist Church after moving back to Conway. In his later years Mr. Lawrimore enjoyed feeding the myriad of wildlife that greeted him in his backyard every afternoon.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lawrimore was predeceased by his sister, Ervalee Turner and her husband Austin; his brother, Roland Benjamin Lawrimore Jr.; and his great-niece, Julie Guyton.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Doris Mobley Lawrimore; his daughter, Karen Leigh Lawrimore; his sister, Elaine Gore and her husband Jennings; his nieces, Judy Guyton and her husband John Henry, and Kim Jordan and her husband Roger; his nephews, Greg Gore and his wife Melissa, and Warren Turner and his wife Pam; his great-nephew, Clint Guyton; his sister-in-law, Flora Mae Lawrimore; and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service, and at other times at the home of his niece, John Henry and Judy Guyton.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Inlet Oaks, to his angel caregivers, Naomi, Gina and Cat; and to his PT team, Amanda, his “Jersey Girl” and Bill.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Morristown, 504 W. Main St., Morristown, Tenn. 37814.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
