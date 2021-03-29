Beverly Scantlin-Morlock
Funeral services for Beverly Scantlin-Morlock, 91, will be held April 1 at 5 p.m. in Langston Baptist Church with the Rev. Bruce Davenport and the Rev. Donald Newell Sr. officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Scantlin-Morlock recently celebrated her birthday and passed away March 28 at her residence.
Born March 11, 1930, in Lycoming, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Florence and Mary Catherine Moser Bomboy. Mrs. Scantlin-Morlock was a member of Langston Baptist Church and she loved her church family dearly. She enjoyed growing roses, visiting the ocean, shopping and going to shows at Carolina Opry, which was her last job with her husband, Dave.
Mrs. Scantlin-Morlock adored her pets. She, along with her husband Archie, learned to pilot a plane, enjoyed boating, snowmobiling and motorcycling.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Scantlin-Morlock was predeceased by her first husband, Archie E. Scantlin; her second husband, David Morlock; one grandson, Gerald L. Scantlin Jr.; her stepfather, the Rev. Irvin M. Foust; four brothers; and three sisters.
Surviving are two sons, Gerald L. Scantlin of Holiday, Fla., and Kenneth E. Scantlin of Holiday, Fla.; one daughter, Linda S. Harris-Houck (Norman) of Murrells Inlet; five grandchildren, Beverly, Daniel, Brian, Archie and Stephanie; several great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four stepchildren, David, Dennis, Debbie and Diane.
Following the service, the family invites friends for light refreshments at Beverly’s residence, 4000 Fortress Court, Conway.
Memorial donations may be made to Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue, Myrtle Beach 29577.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
