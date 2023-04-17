Langdon D. Rivers Jr.
Services for Langdon D. “Lang” Rivers Jr. will be held April 25 at 2 p.m. in Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 3185 Wheeler Road, Augusta, Ga. A reception will be held afterwards in the Family Living Center.
Lang, of Augusta, Ga., passed away peacefully April 15.
Born in Sumter, he was the son of the late L.D. and Sara Rivers.
Lang graduated from Lake City Florida Forestry School and worked for many years as a forester with Georgia Pacific and then with Coastal Lumber Company.
He met his future wife, Sherri, while working in Conway, and from there they moved around the South before settling in Augusta in 1976. Lang worked for Simkins Land Company for many years before eventually going out on his own with Lang Rivers’ Forestry, Inc.
When he wasn’t cruising timber, Lang was often found on the golf course. He was a longtime member of the Augusta Country Club and Augusta Golf Association, of which he served as president in 2003. He was responsible for organizing the annual trip to Myrtle Beach each January, one of the favorite golf destinations of the members.
If Lang wasn’t on the golf course, he might have been hunting. He hunted deer, doves, turkeys, hogs, and he even brought home a squirrel or two. He’d fly to Canada to hunt geese or drive 20 hours to his “Metal Mansion” in Kansas to hunt, and then drive all the way home.
If Lang wasn’t playing golf or hunting, then bets are he was fishing. His home in McClellanville was where he was happiest. There were countless weekends spent with friends and family in that little village. Anyone who was lucky enough to be a guest for the weekend was loaded up in the boat along with all the supplies, and they were guaranteed to come back with a mess of fish, shrimp, crab or some combination of the three. He was a wonderful cook, and his fried fish and creamy grits were always a hit. There was always a chair on the front porch for whomever happened to stop by. Lang’s McClellanville friends were so special to him.
Lang and Sherri loved to socialize, and whether they were at a wedding, with their Watervale supper club (est. 1983), or dressing up for the AGA Jamboree, they never passed up an opportunity to shag to some beach music. Lang always had a twinkle in his eye and a friendly smile. He kept a lighthearted and sunny outlook even in the face of his health issues and limitations in later years. He simply made the best of things as always.
Lang is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Sherri Jones Rivers; and his children, Hamilton Jennings Rivers (Pete), Sheridan Ambrose Rivers (Scott), and his sweet bird dog, Sandi.
He is also survived by his sister, Jenny Rivers McMillan (Jim), along with many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews in the Sumter area. Along with his parents, Lang was preceded in death by many special canine companions from Queenie, Georgia, Dixie and Patch, to his most beloved and devoted of all, Bebe.
A special thanks to Eraina, Ti and Cindi for taking such good care of him during his illness. The family is forever grateful for the love and care given to Lang by Anne Roof during his last days.
If so desired, memorial contributions can be made to www. parkinsons.org or mailed to the Parkinson’s Support Group, P.O. Box 31, Evans, Ga 30809.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Lang and leave a message of condolence for the family.
