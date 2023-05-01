Lafrance Brown
Funeral services for Lafrance Brown, 93, will be held May 4 at 2 p.m. at the Open Air Chapel of Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Hyman. Entombment will follow the service.
Ms. Brown passed away at her home May 1.
Born April 25, 1930 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late William Dix and the late Myrtle Moore Dix. Ms. Brown was a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, who cherished time spent with her large extended family. She attended Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church in Conway as long as her health permitted. She loved working in the yard with her flowers and also enjoyed sewing and crafting.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Brown was predeceased by her children, David Glen Brown and an infant daughter; her sister, Sylvia Shelley and her husband Alton Shelley; and her brothers, Cecil Dix and Larry Dix and his wife Marie.
Survivors include her children, Carol Thompkins and her husband Sidney, Jimmy Brown and his wife Angie, Terry Sarvis and her husband Dennis, Mark Brown and his wife Darlene, Dickie Brown and his wife Lisa, Michael Brown, and Debbie Johnson; her grandchildren, Cristie Gilbert, Brandy Thompkins, Shaun Brown and his wife Nicole, Keith Brown and his wife Bridgette, Jamie Spivey and his wife Candace, Roger Sarvis, Katie Edge and her husband Cameron, Shelley Boyd and her husband the Rev. Cory Boyd, Jennifer Brown, Brittney Brown, Brianna Pope and her husband Evan, and Jessica Thompson and her husband Martin; her great-grandchildren, Grant Gilbert, Blair Gilbert, Christian Brown, Roman Brown, Cooper Brown, Berkeley Brown, Jordan Cheri, Jayden Cheri, Daisie Brown, Keith Brown, Ethan Brown, Keegan Spivey, Wayne Spivey, Uriah Edge, Adalynn Boyd, Jace Boyd, Ryan Taylor, Brandi Singleton, Landon Mincey, Emory Polk and Ava Thompson; her siblings, Oneita Smith, Lourice Owens, Enoch Dix and his wife Kathleen, Weston Dix, Junior Dix and his wife Jennifer, and Miriam Cook and her husband Charles; and her sister-in-law, Elise Dix.
The family will receive friends May 3 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
