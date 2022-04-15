Kyle T. Dunn
Kyle T. Dunn, 23, passed away unexpectedly April 8.
Born July 29, 1998, he was predeceased by his father, Christopher “Chris” Dunn; and his maternal grandfather, Lawton Johnson Jr.
Kyle will be remembered as a loving father.
He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Johnson Smith (Richie); two children, Lawton D. Johnson and Kylre Johnson; three brothers, Cole Dunn, Chase Dunn and Corbin Smith; maternal grandmother, Rhonda Johnson; paternal grandparents, Terry Dunn (Jennie) and Karen Johnson; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
The family will receive friends April 18 at Johnson Funeral Home from 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Following the visitation a private graveside service will be held for the family only.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.