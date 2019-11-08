MYRTLE BEACH—Kristen Marie Stengel, 39, passed away Oct. 26 from a sudden illness. She was surrounded by her family.
Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and raised in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, Kristen was the daughter of Denise Orndorff Stengel and the late Lawrence Davis.
She is survived by husband Kevin Kirkpatrick; daughter Kaia Sloane Kirkpatrick, age 1; stepfather Frederick Stengel; sister Catherine Boor (Peter) and brother Paul Stengel.
Kristen was formally and professionally trained in cosmetology and was a self -employed makeup artist and hair stylist, most notably with QVC network studios in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Those who had the pleasure of knowing Kristen knew that she was full of life and passion. She took care her family and always found ways to make those around her feel loved.
Kristen was most notably recognized for her expressive eyes and bright smile. Her legacy will live on through her beloved daughter Kaia.
Also surviving are in-laws Charles Anthony Kirkpatrick and Beatrice Weber Kirkpatrick; sister in-law Kimberly Kirkpatrick; nephew Peter Boor and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family received friends at McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach on Nov. 1 with a celebration of life. There will also be a memorial on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, Pennsylvania. Visitation is from 11 a.m.- noon with lunch immediately following at that location.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Kaia Kirkpatrick Education Fund, C/O Kevin Kirkpatrick, 376 Stafford Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.