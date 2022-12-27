Kourtney Breannah Wade
A funeral service for Kourtney Breannah Wade, 31, will be held Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. in Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1111 Grainger Road, Conway. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery.
Kourtney Breannah Wade passed away peacefully at her home Dec. 22.
She was the daughter of Kolton Ballen Wade and Kirkland A. Wade. She was also the sister of Kirkland B. Wade, SPC Kollin B. Wade and Kayla Wade; and the granddaughter of Doris B. Ballen.
The family is receiving friends daily 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. only at the home of Kolton Wade, Conway.
The viewing will be held Dec. 29, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., at Latimer's Funeral Home.
