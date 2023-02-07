Kitty Owens Mund
AYNOR-Graveside services for Kitty Owens Mund, 77, were held at Feb. 5 in Live Oak Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Greenwood officiating.
Ms. Mund passed away Jan. 30.
Born Aug. 24, 1945 in Mullins, she was the daughter of the late Hagood Owens and the late Sarah Grace Smith Owens.
Mrs. Mund was the owner and operator of her cleaning business.
Survivors include her husband, Marshall William Mund; three daughters, Kathy Powell, Tammy Ray (John) and Penny Buffkin; stepson, Michael Cartrette; stepdaughter, Anita Roberts; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Douglas Franklin Owens.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mund was predeceased by her son, Ricky Jernigan; and a sister, Patricia Blackburn.
Please sign Mrs. Mund’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.