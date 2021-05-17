Kipling “Kip” Eliga Godwin
TABOR CITY, N.C.-Graveside services for Kipling “Kip” Eliga Godwin, 56, will be held May 19 at 11 a.m. in Old Zion Wesleyan Cemetery with Pastor Buddy Seay officiating.
Mr. Godwin went to be with the Lord May 13 at McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born Jan. 5, 1965, in Whiteville, N.C., he was the son of the late David Eliga Godwin and the late Walneta Caulder Godwin.
Kip graduated from NC State and went on to earn his master’s degree in agricultural education. He owned Kipling Godwin & Associates in Whiteville, N.C., where he specialized in consulting, insurance and grant writing. He was a dedicated member of the community donating his time and expertise to a variety of worthy endeavors.
He served as the chairman of the Columbus County Commissioners and worked on the board from 2002–2006. His work while chairman earned him the prestigious M.H. “Jack” Brock Award for outstanding commissioners.
Kip had a compassionate soul, with a servant’s heart, and he never met a stranger. He was a faithful Christian servant and devoted member of Beaverdam Original Freewill Baptist Church in North Carolina.
Kip was a faithful and loving husband who is survived by his best friend and wife of twenty-two years, Myra Tyner Godwin; brother, Tony Delane Godwin and his wife Angela of Whiteville, N.C.; sister, Wanda Godwin Hinson and her husband Scott of Evergreen, N.C.; three nephews, Chandler Godwin, Logan Godwin and Chris Hinson; two great-nephews, Brandon Hinson and Christopher Hinson; and his beloved dog, Ralph.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on May 18 in Beaverdam Original Freewill Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Beaverdam Original Freewill Baptist Church at 2665 Beaverdam Road, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431 or www.beaverdamchurch.com and National Future Farmer’s of America at https://ffa.givenow.stratuslive.com/ffadonate or 6060 FFA Drive, PO Box 68960, Indianapolis, Ind, 46268-0960.
Please sign Mr. Godwin’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home (843) 756-7001.
