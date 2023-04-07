Kimberly Diane Newton
Funeral services for Kimberly Diane Newton, 58, will be held April 12 at 11 a.m. in Tilly Swamp Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon Blair officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Olympia Cemetery, 511 Gamby Lane, Columbia, SC 29201.
Ms. Newton passed away April 7 at her residence.
Born May 27, 1964 in Goldsboro, NC, she was a daughter of George A. Wright and the late Terri Moore Clelland.
Kim was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She worked with Home Health Care and transcribed medical records. Kim loved all animals, especially her dog, Rosie.
In addition to her father, Kim is survived by her children, Brandon Scott Newton, Ryan Semple and Ashleigh Marie Newton; siblings, George Theodore Wright and Katherine Amanda Hudson (Bill); six grandchildren, and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, 1500 LD Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
