Kevin Wayne Altman
LORIS-Kevin Wayne Altman, 50, passed away Sept. 17 at his residence.
Born Aug. 17, 1972 in Horry County, he was a son of Esther Harrelson Altman Smith and the late John Wayne Altman.
He was predeceased by his father; and one brother, John Kristian Altman.
Kevin was a loving son, uncle and friend to all. He owned his own painting company for many years, Altman Painting Company, before he decided to go back to college to get his bachelor’s degree in networking.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Altman is survived by his mother, Esther Smith and her husband Donnie L. Smith; one special niece, Ella Grace Altman; several aunts and uncles, along with many family and friends who will miss him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
