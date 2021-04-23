Kevin Lewis Smith
MULLINS-A Graveside Service for Kevin Lewis Smith, 53, will be held April 25 at 2 p.m. in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery with the Rev. William Cook officiating.
Mrs. Smith passed away April 19 at his residence. He was born Sept. 1, 1967, in Horry County, a son of the late Ed Clayton and Shelby Dean Jordan Smith.
He was also predeceased by his brothers, Eddie Dean Smith and Clayton Smith.
Kevin was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and hunting with a bow and arrow. He loved making people laugh.
Mr. Smith is survived by his children, Kevin Smith (Chelise) and Tyler Smith; two grandchildren, Maverick Smith and Bryson Smith, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
