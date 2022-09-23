Kevin J. Garigen
Kevin J. Garigen, 61, of Myrtle Beach, died unexpectedly Aug. 23 at his home.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., Mr. Garigen was the son of the late Donald and Mary Garigen.
He is survived by three brothers, William (Ruth) Garigen and Thomas (Sandee) Garigen of Conway and David (Debbie) Garigen of Victor, N.Y.; one sister, Kathleen (Edward) Minardo of Macedon, N.Y.; four nieces; two nephews; three great-nieces; and five great-nephews.
The family will receive friends Oct. 1 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.