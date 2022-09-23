Kevin J. Garigen

Kevin J. Garigen, 61, of Myrtle Beach, died unexpectedly Aug. 23 at his home.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., Mr. Garigen was the son of the late Donald and Mary Garigen.

He is survived by three brothers, William (Ruth) Garigen and Thomas (Sandee) Garigen of Conway and David (Debbie) Garigen of Victor, N.Y.; one sister, Kathleen (Edward) Minardo of Macedon, N.Y.; four nieces; two nephews; three great-nieces; and five great-nephews.

The family will receive friends Oct. 1 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.

Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.

I'm the editor of the Horry Independent, a weekly newspaper in Conway, South Carolina. I cover city hall and courts, among many other subjects. Know of a good story? Call me at 843-488-7241.

