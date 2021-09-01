Kevin Drew
A graveside service will be held for Kevin Drew, 51, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. in Aynor Cemetery with Dr. Micah Lane officiating.
Mr. Drew passed away Aug. 30 in Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn., following a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Born March 20, 1970, he was a son of the late John W. and Carolyn Johnson Drew. He graduated from Aynor High School in 1988 and after high school he graduated from Horry-Georgetown Technical College with a degree in criminal justice.
Kevin was currently employed as a superintendent with National Boiler Service in Tyson, Ga. He was a member of Aynor First Baptist Church and the Aynor Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed spending time outdoors especially hunting.
Kevin is survived by one brother, John P. Drew (Amy) of North Augusta; one nephew, Kyle J. Drew (Nicole); one niece, Kaylyn D. Brown (Kyle); his great-nephews, Ryan Drew, Jackson Brown and James Brown; and his sister, Vickie Rabon (Erroll).
The family will meet with friends following the service in the Aynor First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Please remember to follow all social distancing and mask guidelines.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 358-5800.
