Kevin Barry
Kevin Barry, 85, passed away July 14 in Conway Manor.
Born Sept. 23 1936 in Union City, N.J., he was a son of the late Patrick Barry and Mary Bogen Barry.
Kevin was also predeceased by his wife, Marjorie Diana Barry; daughter, Diana Barry; son, Kevin Thomas Barry; and several brothers and sisters.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he drove amphibious tanks. He was a committed Jehovah Witness.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed bow hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed singing and cooking.
Mr. Barry is survived by his daughter, Lynn Venckus (Ryan); four grandchildren, Veronica Marie Venckus, Amber Lynn Venckus, Daniel Calvin Kominiski and Kelsey Lynn Cuomo (Chad); one great-grandchild, Luna Cuomo; along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
No Services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
