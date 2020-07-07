PAWLEYS ISLAND—Kent Low, 77, went home on June 23 to be with his Lord and Savior.
He is survived by wife Penny W. Low of Pawleys Island; daughter Bethany and husband Claude Parsons of Murrells Inlet; son Todd Low of Rock Hill; and granddaughters Sarah Todd, Emma and Anna Low, along with their two great-grandchildren Toby and Makenzie.
Kent’s joyful spirit touched the lives of so many. From volunteering around his community and in Haiti, to being a beloved husband, father and grandfather, Kent’s life will be remembered forever.
A private service was held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, on June 27.
Memorial donations may be made to the Haiti Mission Fund Kent was very passionate about. If you’d like to send a check, we ask that you please make it out to Dr. David Grabeman at PO Box 1967 Pawleys Island, SC.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
