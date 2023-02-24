Kent Barry Gray
GALIVANTS FERRY- A funeral service for Kent Barry Gray, 40, will be Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Darrin Hardwick officiating.
Mr. Gary passed away Feb. 23 at his residence.
Born Aug. 3, 1982 in Conway, he was a son of William Barry Gray and Patsy Ann Larrimore Roberts.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Preacher Leroy and Bonnie Larrimore and Doc and Janie Gray.
Kent enjoyed wrestling, football and Mt. Dew. He was a jokester and loved his family.
Kent is survived by his parents, William Gray and Patsy Roberts (Doug); sons, Austen Gray and Peyton Gray; daughters, Harleigh Gray, Kenley Gray; stepdaughter, Alyson Williams; brothers, Bradley Gray (Tena) and Bryce Gray; stepbrother, Brandon Roberts; sister, Candice Gray; stepsister, Ashley Cox (Timothy), along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.