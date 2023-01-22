Kenneth W. “Ken” Small Jr.
A celebration of life for Kenneth W. “Ken” Small Jr., 47, will be held Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. in the Aynor United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dr. Small passed away Jan. 13.
Born in Conway, he was a son of Kenneth and Gail Small. He grew up in Aynor.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in finance, he went on to earn master’s degrees in international banking and economics and a Ph.D. in finance as well as several professional certifications in his field.
Never one to sit still for long, Kenneth was always learning new things and trying new hobbies. This accounts for the long list of credentials earned throughout his education and career as a professor of finance as well as his varied interests (some fleeting and others longer lasting) in activities like paddle-boarding, cooking, gardening, playing videogames and even judging barbeque.
Kenneth was known for his outgoing and fun-loving personality and his sense of adventure and spontaneity.
At different times in his life, he was also known for various interesting style choices such as sweater vests, visors, Hawaiian shirts and beaded jewelry, and for his eclectic musical tastes.
He loved to travel the world, and made new friends everywhere he visited -- and he visited a lot of places. Kenneth’s generous spirit and recognizable laugh will be missed.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his mother, Gail McDowell; paternal grandfather, Douglas Small; maternal grandparents, John and Fanny McDowell; and his great-aunt, Johnnie Mae Timmons, who has probably already whipped him into shape.
He is survived by his children, Liam and Emory Small; his brother, Kye Small (wife Dana, children Kylee and Rylee); sisters, Meshia Hemphill (husband Charles, children Caroline and Keyvee) and Brandi Warren (husband Josh, children Dixie, Charlie and Jasper); father, Kenneth Small; nephew, Troy Small (wife Mikayla, son Kolton); cousin, Georgette Timmons; grandmother, Sara Whitner (husband Edward); and many aunts, uncles and cousins, who will miss him.
In lieu of flowers, the family simply requests that you take time to perform a random act of kindness in Kenneth’s memory.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
