Kenneth “Roundhead” Warren
Kenneth “Roundhead” Warren, 41, of Aynor, passed away March 25 in McLeod Loris Hospital following a sudden illness.
Mr. Warren was the son of Angela Gasque Warren and the late Neal Warren. Roundhead was a loving and dedicated father, husband and friend to many. He loved being outdoors, especially with his girls hunting, fishing or riding four-wheelers. He was a very hard worker that was very talented with his hands.
He was past member of Aynor baseball and a lifetime Blue Jacket fan.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Cherish McClellan; four daughters, Millie Lynn Ann Warren, Rylee Ann Warren, Chloe Ann Hood and Jamie Lynn Hood; two sisters, April Lynn Walls and Bridget Nicole Warren; his uncle, Mark Gasque; and many other family members and friends.
A memorial service for Roundhead will be held at a later date.
Mr. Kenneth’s family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.