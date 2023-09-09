Kenneth Ray Smith
A memorial service for Kenneth Ray Smith, 59, will be held Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mac Hutson officiating.
Mr. Smith passed away at his residence Sept. 8.
Mr. Smith was the son of the late Lewis Wilson and Lily “Tink” McCormick Smith. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four siblings, Edward Smith, Virginia McDowell, Mary Allen and Patricia Siratt.
Mr. Smith was an avid NASCAR fan with Dale Earnhardt being his favorite all-time driver. In addition to loving NASCAR, he loved watching wrestling, landscaping and working at Black’s Tire in Conway.
Surviving Mr. Kenneth is one daughter, Diane Taylor (Wayne Timmons); two grandchildren, Hayleigh Taylor and Addisyn Taylor; three brothers, Thomas Smith (Elsie), Bobby Joe Smith (Bonnie) and Lonnie Smith (Athene); and two sisters, Debbie Wilburn (Robert) and Wanda Cox (Terry).
Family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com The Smith family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor, SC. Call (843) 358-5800.
