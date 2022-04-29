Kenneth L. Sellers

A memorial service for Kenneth L. Sellers, 64, will be held May 1 at 3 p.m. in Marion Church of God with the Rev. Steven Barfield officiating.

Mr. Sellers passed away at his residence April 28.

Mr. Sellers was the husband of Imogene Jordan Sellers and the son of the late Raleigh and Hazel Harrelson Sellers.

Mr. Kenneth was a loving husband, father and Papa, who enjoyed fishing, working and riding horses. He was a very generous and giving man always willing to help anyone who was in need.

In addition to his wife, Mrs. Imogene, he is survived by three sons, the Rev. Scottie Sellers (Tawnia), Shane Sellers (Meredith) and Cody Sellers (Kristen); two brothers, Michael Sellers and Donnie Sellers; one sister, Lisa Tyson; and eight grandchildren.

Come share memories with the family Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made in honor of Mr. Sellers to Marion Church of God, 1401 N. Main Street Marion, S.C. 29571. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com

The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor, SC 29511.