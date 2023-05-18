Kenneth L. Rabon
A graveside service for Kenneth L. Rabon, 84, will be held May 20 at 2:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Jon Hunter and the Rev. Ragsdale Allsbrook officiating.
Mr. Rabon passed away May 16.
Born in Horry County, he was a son of the late Mose and Polly Rabon. He was a faithful and devoted member of the Refuge of Savannah Bluff. He was also very dedicated to his family. He loved music, playing the guitar and banjo and singing.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rabon was predeceased by four brothers, Billy, Grady, Earl and Charlie Rabon; and one sister, Mary Ellen Allsbrook.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Reba C. Rabon of Conway; one daughter, Tammy Skipper (Randy) of Conway; two sons, Kenneth “Kenny” Rabon Jr. (Rachel) and Michael Rabon (Terri) of Conway; five grandchildren, Mandy Hanna (Kirk) of Myrtle Beach, and Brad Skipper (Andrea), Kenneth “Kenny” Rabon III, Russell Lee Rabon and Alex Rabon of Conway; six great-grandchildren, Lacey Hayes (Roby), Peyton Hanna, Truston Hanna, Paisley Skipper, Ryker Skipper and Kyler Skipper; and one sister, Betty Rose Rabon Hardwick.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the Refuge of Savannah Bluff, 306 S.C. 544, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
