Kenneth “Kenny” Sylvester
Kenneth “Kenny” Sylvester, 60, of Myrtle Beach passed away April 17 in Grand Strand Medical Center surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with COVID-19.
Kenny was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 21, 1961. He attended Suffolk County schools and later joined the Navy, serving until 1991.
Kenny was married to Suzanne Contant on Nov. 30, 1985. They were married 36 years.
He most recently worked as a salesman for Metal Roofing Systems in Myrtle Beach. He also enjoyed playing golf, watching football (especially the South Carolina Gamecocks and the New York Giants) and riding his bike. He had just begun to become involved with veterans activities.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his daughter, Christina and son-in-law Mitch; as well as many other friends and family.
There are currently no plans for a service. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.