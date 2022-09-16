Kenneth “Kenny” McCoy Ray
A graveside service for Kenneth “Kenny” McCoy Ray will be held Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. in Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Phillips officiating.
Mr. Kenny passed away unexpectedly at his residence Sept. 15.
He was the son of Ralph McCoy Ray and the late Sylvia Johnson Jordan.
He was one who loved being outdoors. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses, camping, farming and fishing.
Mr. Kenny was employed with Grand Strand Water and Sewer.
In addition to his father, he is survived by one son, Jordy Ray (Nicole); one daughter, Kelli Willoughby (Matt); eight grandchildren, Lane Squires, Jacob Willoughby, Matthew Willoughby, Madison Ray, Colby Ray, Tucker Ray, Dawson Ray and Raylynn Ray; three brothers, David Ray, Danny Ray and Jimmy Ray; one sister, Kathy Martin; a special friend, Karen Gosnell; his best friend that was like a brother, Pressley Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. Mr. Kenny and his family are under the care of Johnson Funeral Home 290 Ninth Ave, Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
