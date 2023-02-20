Kenneth Jordan Cody Foster
GREEN SEA-Memorial services for Kenneth Jordan Cody Foster, 24, will be held Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Lake View Motor Speedway on Saturday following services at Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Foster passed away Feb. 18.
Born on Jan. 28, 1999 in Conway, he was a beloved son, brother, father, grandson and friend.
Survivors include his mother, Ginger Norris (Chad) of Green Sea; father, Joseph Foster (Bridget) of Wilkesboro, N.C.; son, Kenneth Joe Foster; brothers, Kyle Foster of Wilkesboro, N.C., and Kerry Foster of Green Sea; sister, Sophia Foster of Wilkesboro, N.C.; maternal grandparents, Kenny and Cindy Suggs of Green Sea; paternal grandparents, Robert and Sheila Foster of Conway and Lana and Wayne Prevette of N. Wilkesboro, N.C.; great-grandmother, Ester Suggs of Loris; uncles, Roger Suggs of Monroe, N.C., Jeffrey Suggs of Green Sea and John Foster (Amanda) of Randolph, N.C., along with many other extended family members. Along with his loved family members, he also leaves behind the racing family that he made over the years.
He was an avid racer who loved being at the track surrounded by friends who became extended family. He started racing go-karts at the age of 5 and transitioned to cars at age 11. He loved racing at Lake View Motor Speedway and Fayetteville Motor Speedway. If he wasn’t racing, he was at the track watching or helping others. He lived for his family, friends and his beloved dirt track racing.
He was always making sure that everyone around him was taken care of. He had a heart of gold and was the light that always shined when anyone needed him. A pure gentle soul has gained his wings.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Those who wish may make memorials to Victory Junction Gang, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317 or online at victoryjunction.org. Please sign Jordan’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
