NORTH MYRTLE BEACH—Kenneth Jerald “Ken” Drakeford, 44, of Longs passed away on Nov. 28, peacefully, surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Rock Hill on Feb. 16, 1975, Ken was the son of Jerald Drakeford of Rock Hill and Flossie Mae McManus of Loris.
Ken had an amazing personality that was larger than life and a smile you can never forget. He will definitely be missed, but never forgotten. He had such a caring and loving group of friends and had a wonderful relationship with his father.
Ken’s father will have a private gathering for family at his home in Rock Hill.
At the request of Ken’s father, memorial contributions in Ken’s name, may respectfully be made in lieu of flowers to The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach (www.hsnmb.org) as Ken had such a deep love for animals.
