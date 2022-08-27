Kenneth Dwight Porter Sr.
Funeral services for Kenneth Dwight Porter Sr., 87, will be held Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. in Sandy Plain Baptist Church, Tabor City, N.C., with the Rev. Billy Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Porter Family Cemetery.
Mr. Porter passed away Aug. 27.
Born in Tabor City, N.C., he was a son of the late William Purvil and Eva Mae Stevens Porter. He was a member of Living Water Baptist Church. Mr. Porter was predeceased by a granddaughter, Meredith Grace Porter.
He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Melba Hayes Porter of Conway; three sons, Kenneth Dwight Porter Jr. (Ann Robinson Porter) of Little River, Gary Dean Porter (Karen Ann Porter) of Longs and Mark Allen Porter (Bebe) of Conway; five grandchildren, Mandy Prince (Ken), Paula Thompson (Justin), Brenyn Porter, Macey Freeman and Jennifer Love; thirteen great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Porter, Gaven Porter, Ethan Prince, Jackson Thompson, Preston Thompson, Lexton Thompson, Robert Bowen, Joshua Bowen, Andrew Bowen, Ruthanne Bowen, Ellie Bowen, Derrick Bowen and Rahmona Bowen; and three sisters, Virginia Mae Gause of Shallote, N.C., Barbara Ann Ward of Chadbourn, N.C., and Deloris K. Cox of Whiteville, N.C.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
Memorials may be sent to Amedisys Hospice Care, 402 Singleton Ridge Road, Suite C, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
