MYRTLE BEACH—Kenneth Daniel Yarborough, 57, died March 6 at the Embrace Hospice House.
Born Dec. 17, 1962, in Florence, he was a son of the late Ernest Linwood Yarborough Jr. and Flora Anne (McCaskill) Williams.
After serving more than eight years in the US Army, much of which was in Germany, and earning the rank of sergeant, Kenneth was involved in the car business in Florence, Conway and Myrtle Beach for many years.
He was formerly associated with Florence Toyota, Sparks Toyota and was co-founder of Car Check Auto Sales in Conway.
Survivors include brothers Michael and Linwood Yarborough and Emery Carr Daughtry.
A service to celebrate Kenneth’s life will be held later and will be announced.
