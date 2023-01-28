Kelsie T. Pridgen
Funeral services for Kelsie T. Pridgen, 89, will be held Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel. Burial will follow in Lake Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Pridgen passed away Jan. 25 in McLeod Loris Hospital following a prolonged illness.
Born Sept. 1, 1933 in Horry County, he was the son of the late Zeno Pridgen and the late Zillie Ray Pridgen. He was a lifelong farmer in the Finklea community and was highly respected by area farmers for his extensive knowledge of farming. Even after retiring from the tobacco side of the farm at age 47, Keslie remained close to the land. He was especially proud and grateful that he and his parents were able to remain close on the family farm and that he was able to help care for them until their deaths.
He was remarkably skilled at repairing any kind of farm implement, always accepting the challenge of taking things apart and putting them back together. Keslie was also an avid reader, enjoying books, magazines and anything else with the printed word. In his later years one of his favorite pastimes was sitting on his porch at the River house and watching the boats go by on the Intracoastal Waterway.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pridgen was predeceased by his daughter, Sudona Katuscak.
Survivors include his daughter, Avonda Streeter and her husband Michael; his son-in-law, Mark Katuscak and his wife Suzie; his grandchildren, Makala Smith and her husband Jordan and Joseph Katuscak; his great-grandchildren, Abraham Smith and Gloria Smith; his sisters, Freddie P. Long and Margie P. O’Quinn; his nieces, Karen R. Long and Kim Ford and her husband Lannie; his nephew, David O’Quinn and his wife Susan; and his longtime devoted companion, Annie Pearl Norris; and his cousin, Jerry Bullard.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Special appreciation to all the healthcare providers at Coastal Cancer, McLeod Loris Hospital and Loris Rehab for the care received during his many visits.
Memorial donations may be made to Lake Swamp Baptist Church, 4075 Highway 917, Loris, SC 29569.
Memorial donations may be made to Lake Swamp Baptist Church, 4075 Highway 917, Loris, SC 29569.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
