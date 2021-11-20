Kelly Hoyt McCormick

LORIS-Funeral services for Kelly Hoyt McCormick, 83, will be held Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Committal services will be private. Mr. McCormick passed away Nov. 18 at his home in Loris.

Born Oct. 5, 1938 in Loris, he was the son of the late Kelly Hampton McCormick and the late Agnes Parker McCormick.

He served his country with courage, honor and distinction in the U.S. Navy.

Mr. McCormick was a Master Mason with Conway Lodge No. 65 and a member of the Omar Shrine. He worked as a farmer and truck driver until his retirement and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his son, U.S. Air Force SMSgt. Joe McCormick and hs wife Kathy of Pikeville, N.C.; granddaughter, Miranda Kelle McCormick; sister, Patsy Elliott of Columbia; and his beloved dog, Tootsie.

In addition to his parents, Mr. McCormick was predeceased by his wife, Janette Stevens McCormick; two brothers, Larry Donald McCormick and Charles Edward McCormick; and one sister, Sally Boyd McCormick.

Visitation will be held Nov. 21, 1 p.m.-2 p.m., in Hardwick Memorial Chapel.

