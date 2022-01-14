Kelly Eugene McDowell
Funeral services for Kelly Eugene McDowell, 72, will be held Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Danny Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. McDowell passed away Jan. 13.
Born Feb. 16, 1949 in Horry County, he was the son of the late Kelly Hope McDowell and Ethel Mae McDowell. Mr. McDowell was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He honorably served his country and obtained the rank of Sergeant, earning three Bronze Stars.
Along with his parents, Mr. McDowell was predeceased by a son, Billy Wayne McDowell; and his siblings, William "Charlie" David McDowell, Irene Rackley and Kelly McDowell Jr.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Priscilla Anne McDowell; a daughter, Crystal Lail and her husband Paul; grandchildren, Kelly Hansen and her husband Chase and Brandon Lail and his wife Madison; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Lail, Maddix Lomax and Waylon Lail; siblings, Doris Smith, Linda Gartner, Tommy McDowell, Paula Benton and Dennis McDowell; and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and doctors of Mercy Hospice-Lower Cape Fear.
Please sign the online guest book at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.