Keith Poston
A funeral service for Keith Poston, 53, will be held March 25 at 2 p.m. in White Savannah Original Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Stephen Hyman and the Rev. Stevie Baker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Union Baptist Church.
Mr. Poston, of Aynor, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family March 22.
He was the son of Minnie Lou Poston and the late Clyde Poston. Keith was a member of White Savannah Original Freewill Baptist Church where he loved to attend and worship his Lord and Savior.
Keith could be found riding his bicycle to local stores where he would have his Mt. Dew and bag of Lays BBQ chips while fellowshipping with everyone. When he wasn’t on his bike, Keith was busy doing word searches, dancing, or his latest love, riding go-carts.
Surviving Keith are his mother, Minnie Lou Poston; one brother, Robbie Poston; two nieces, Deanne Poston and Amber Cole; and three great-nieces, Kayleigh Poston, Braidon Wrathell and Elizabeth Wrathell.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. at the church.
The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor, SC 29511. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.